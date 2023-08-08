The United States Coast Guard rescued a young sailor who had been missing for more than a day and was found alive off the Atlantic coast of Florida, inside a small boat that was almost submerged, authorities said Saturday.

Charles Gregory, 25, was rescued Saturday after heaved to and fro inside his boat.which at the time of the rescue was partially submerged 12 miles (19 kilometers) off the Florida coast off St. Augustine (northeast of the state), the Coast Guard (USCG) said in a statement. .

Despite the strong heat wave that hits the Florida peninsula, “no medical problems were reported” after Gregory’s rescue, details the statement issued by the USCG Seventh District.

The USCG, the St. Augustine Police Department and other partner agencies used an HC-130 Hercules aircraft, an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter and two rapid response boats to search for the missing man in the Atlantic Ocean.

Saturday morning, the crew of the Hercules saw Gregory sitting in his small boat partially submergedindicated the federal agency together with the publication of a video where the young man is observed adrift.

Rescue teams began searching for Gregory late Friday, following a tip from Gregory’s relatives and he was last seen leaving St. Augustine in his 12-foot boat Thursday.

“While this case resulted in the rescue of Charles from a life-threatening situation, it highlights the importance of having safety equipment on board and being prepared for the worst.”said Commander Nick Barrow of the Jacksonville Coast Guard Sector.

“If you plan to go out on the water, remember to have a life jacket, VHF marine grade radio, signaling devices, and an emergency personal locator beacon to communicate with first responders in case you need help,” the officer warned.

EFE