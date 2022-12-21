The price ceiling for petroleum products from Russia of $60 per barrel will not apply to supplies loaded on ships before February 5 and delivered to buyers before April 1, 2023. This clarification was made in the US Treasury Department on Wednesday, December 21.

“U.S. suppliers may continue to provide services related to the sea transportation of Russian-origin oil products purchased at a price above the price ceiling, provided that the oil products are loaded onto the vessel at the port of loading for sea transportation by 00:01 EST on February 5, 2023 and unloaded at the port of destination before 00:01 on April 1, 2023,” reads the explanation on site American department.

Earlier, on December 20, US Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Adewale Adeyemo admitted that Washington and its allies could further reduce the maximum allowable price for Russian oil in the future. He stressed that after the introduction of restrictions, Moscow’s revenues from the sale of fuel decreased, but the pace of production of raw materials remained.

On December 19, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia is currently exploring options to respond to oil price restrictions by Western countries. According to him, there are already proposals and “some developments that are put on paper.”

On September 2, the G7 countries agreed to impose a ceiling on oil prices as part of economic pressure on the Russian Federation. On December 5, an embargo on Russian oil supplied by sea to the European Union came into force. The EU states also agreed on a regulated upper price limit at $60 per barrel.

Russia has repeatedly stressed that in the event of restrictions on energy resources, it will not act against common sense and will proceed from its own benefit in the issue of supplies. Thus, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on December 4 that Moscow intends to develop a mechanism to prohibit trade with countries that have introduced a price ceiling.

Western countries decided to reduce their dependence on Russian energy resources against the backdrop of a special operation of the Russian Federation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced on February 24. However, all this has already turned into economic problems in Europe, causing a sharp rise in prices for fuel, food and utilities.

