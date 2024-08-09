El Güero turned himself in to the authorities and El Mayo was taken against his will to the United States. That is the official version of the United States Government on the capture of Ismael Zambada García and Joaquín Guzmán López, the son of El Chapo Guzmán, after two weeks of intrigue and contradictions. “Washington also denies having violated Mexico’s sovereignty to achieve the capture. “No U.S. resources were used in the rendition. It was not our plane, nor our pilot, nor our agents in Mexico,” said Ken Salazar, the ambassador to Mexico, at a press conference on Friday. The revelations come just hours after Andrés Manuel López Obrador declared that Washington was not cooperating sufficiently with the Mexican authorities in the arrest and pressed for the information to be made public.

“The evidence at the time of arrival indicates that El Mayo was taken against his will,” Salazar said. The five-point official report on the July 25 arrest also indicates that no flight plan was submitted to the United States authorities, one of the specific inquiries made by the Mexican government. The report also indicates that the aircraft in which both drug lords arrived in the United States did not depart from Sonora, as had been announced in the hours following the arrest and as later denied by the Mexican authorities. “We understand that the flight began in Sinaloa and landed in New Mexico,” indicate the notes read by the American ambassador. He did not clarify from which city, but said that there are ongoing investigations to clarify those details.

Mexico requested a report from the Department of Justice and the Department of State, through the Attorney General’s Office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to clarify the circumstances of the arrest. One of the issues, in addition to the flight plan and the possible involvement of US agents on its territory, was to clarify who was piloting the plane. “The pilot was not an employee nor was he hired by the United States Government, nor a US citizen,” Salazar stressed.

“We were surprised when that happened and from the moment we found out, we were in immediate contact with our friends and colleagues in the Mexican government that same afternoon,” Salazar said. According to this version, the United States did not know that Zambada and Guzmán López were on the same plane bound for the Texas-New Mexico border until two hours before the arrest took place, around 4 p.m.

The ambassador dedicated the press conference to repairing diplomatic bridges with the López Obrador government, after various interpretations spread that the fall of both drug traffickers, members of the Sinaloa Cartel leadership, under strange conditions had deepened the distrust that has historically prevailed between the security agencies of both countries. “What happened would not have happened without the joint effort with Mexico.” “I want to thank the Government of Mexico.” These were some of the phrases that Salazar pronounced to ease tensions and assured that communication between both governments has been fluid since the arrest, which he described as a “victory” for both countries and not only for the United States.

Salazar traveled last Tuesday to the border city of El Paso, near where the arrest took place and where U.S. authorities have one of their main intelligence centers against organized crime, to review the evidence. A special unit of the Mexican Attorney General’s Office was also present, according to his words. “They went to see the plane, to see the evidence and to hear our explanation of what we knew,” he said. “We are committed to continue working in this way with the Government of Mexico,” he added.

“We want to know more about these negotiations,” López Obrador said at his morning press conference. American media and a legal representative of the Guzmán family said that secret contacts between U.S. agencies and senior Sinaloa Cartel officials go back several years. Salazar did not respond to a question from Mexican journalists on the matter.

The revelations contradict the version of Frank Pérez, El Mayo’s lawyer, who said that his client had been kidnapped by Guzmán López, his godson, and subdued with the help of six men in military uniforms. Zambada’s presence on the plane remains one of the blind spots in the case, although Salazar’s statements give traction to the version that he was deceived and that the 76-year-old drug lord did not know that the plane was headed to the United States. The official account also contradicts the words of Jeffrey Lichtman, the legal representative of El Chapo’s son, who said that there was no agreement to negotiate his surrender with the US authorities. “He surrendered and with him was the passenger, El Mayo,” said Salazar.

