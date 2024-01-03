Kirby: The US is not ready to disclose statistics on damage to Western weapons in Ukraine

American authorities chose not to disclose statistics on how much of the weapons transferred to Ukraine by the United States was damaged by Russian fighters. Washington is committed to ensuring accountability for the weapons supplied to Kyiv, said John Kirby, coordinator for strategic communications at the White House National Security Council (NSC), reports TASS.

“This is a question best asked of the Ukrainian military, not the United States,” Kirby said, but said the White House is working to create accountability so that Congress and citizens can have confidence in the proper use of equipment and materiel by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU). “And we have not seen any evidence that this was not the case, that there was any large-scale corruption or misuse on the part of the Ukrainian army,” he stressed.

According to a White House representative, the United States is not ready to vouch for every cartridge transferred to Kyiv, but Ukraine, for its part, can provide such data; for this, the allies have provided the country with specialists to ensure accountability. The American side monitors the military potential of the republic as a whole.

Earlier, the magazine noted that two months have passed since former American Abrams tanks arrived in Ukraine. And after this time, no one else saw any evidence of the existence of these tanks.