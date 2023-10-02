The United States recently certified Colombia’s performance in Human Rights, a necessary step demanded by this country’s Congress to release a predetermined percentage of the military aid that Washington gives to the country annually.

This certification corresponds to the Secretary of State on duty. and in it it must demonstrate that the country has met certain requirements to be able to deliver 20 percent of the resources that go to programs associated with the armed forces.

In this case it is about 7.6 million dollars, given that the annual aid to the military is approximately 38 million dollars.



But, from that we must deduct the resources allocated to training, maintenance and maritime and river safety programs, which do not require certification.

The certification report is produced by the State Department and then sends it to the Legislature, which was the one who requested it.

According to congressional law, the country must meet five criteria. Among them, that the Special Jurisdiction for Peace and other judicial authorities andThey are condemning those responsible for serious human rights violations, including those with command responsibility and who the government is protecting human rights defenders and other activists from attacks and threats.

Likewise, that The Government of Colombia is making consistent progress in the protection of Afro-Colombian communities and indigenous people and is respecting their rights and territories and that military personnel accused of committing false positives, other human rights violations and illegal interceptions are being sanctioned or removed from service.

“The Colombian Armed Forces are cooperating fully with the requirements described in the previous points,” says Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in the document sent to Congress on September 15 where he announces the certification.

Responding to the news, Colombia’s ambassador to the US, Luis Gilberto Murillo, said that “close security collaboration between Colombia and the United States is essential to address the challenges we face and transform the security approach to human security.” multidimensional”.

What is the so-called Leahy Amendment to certify Colombia?

The certification required by Congress is based on the so-called Leahy amendment, in honor of its author, Senator Patrick Leahy.

The amendment prohibits the release of US resources to the armed forces of other countries that are accused of committing human rights violations.

Initially adopted in 1997, it emanates a series of conditions that must be met and certified before funds can be disbursed from both the State and Defense department budgets.

In the case of Colombia, this certification process based on the Leahy amendment has been included in all Congressional legislation where funds for Colombia were included. Particularly, starting in 2000 when the so-called Plan Colombia was approved for the first time.

Over the years, conditions have changed along with the reality in the country. To date, however, all Secretaries of State have ended up certifying compliance with the requirements and disbursing the approved resources.

On some occasions, Congress has temporarily “frozen” the effect of the certification while the State Department answers questions from lawmakers who were dissatisfied with the decision.

