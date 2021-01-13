The federal government was in charge of carrying out the death sentence of Lisa Montgomery, 52, a woman accused of the murder of a pregnant woman in 2004. The historic decision comes in a context of increased federal executions in recent weeks term of Donald Trump.

Lisa Montgomery became the first woman in nearly 70 years to be executed at the federal level in the United States. This 52-year-old woman murdered a pregnant woman in Missouri and extracted the eight-month-old fetus she carried inside to pass the baby as her child. This capital punishment became the eleventh since July, when the government of Donald Trump resumed executions at the federal level, after a 17-year suspension.

The woman was sentenced in a prison in the state of Indiana before the eyes of journalists, relatives of the victim and federal officials with a lethal injection of pentobarbiturates that ended her life in a few minutes.

The execution was tried on several occasions by means of appeals to the courts, alleging that the defendant had a mental illness that impaired her abilities and that she had suffered sexual abuse by some of her relatives when she was a child. The defense asked for a maximum sentence of life in prison, something that was rejected.

Several activists opposed to the death penalty demonstrated outside the prison against the execution of Montgomery. January 13, 2021. © Bryan Woolston / Reuters

The United States Supreme Court, with its conservative majority, cleared the way for his execution after overturning a stay from the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit.

Kelley Henry, Montgomery’s attorney, called the execution “a vicious, illegal and unnecessary exercise of authoritarian power.” “No one can credibly dispute Ms. Montgomery’s debilitating mental illness, first diagnosed and treated by the Bureau of Prisons’ own physicians,” Henry added in a statement.

The Executive of Donald Trump, a faithful defender of the application of the death penalty

Since 1963, only three people had been executed at the federal level, none in the past 17 years. However, this 2020 has been very marked by the executive policy at the federal level promoted by Donald Trump, a faithful defender of the death penalty for decades, even before his arrival in politics.

The situation is such that, according to the Center for Information on the Death Penalty in the United States, for the first time the number of federal executions exceeded the number of executions at the state level. Although the death penalty in the United States marked record lows at a general level, the Trump administration closed a year full of completed sentences.

Every expert who has evaluated Lisa Montgomery in person recently determined that she is not mentally competent and has no understanding as to why the government is trying to execute her today. It would be unconstitutional and immoral to execute Lisa. @TheJusticeDept STAND DOWN! – Sister Helen Prejean (@helenprejean) January 12, 2021

Montgomery was one of three people sentenced to die this week, just prior to Joe Biden’s inauguration. The other two inmates have alleged Covid-19 illness to postpone the execution for a few days and wait for the future president to paralyze the sentencing processes and review their cases.

Lawyers for the two men argued that lung damage caused by the coronavirus would make the lethal injection more likely to cause them severe pain. If they are not executed before Biden becomes president, they will likely never be executed.

Montgomery was also the only woman on death row pending her capital sentence in the entire United States.

With AP and Reuters