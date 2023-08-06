PreviousDirectChronicle

Musovic drops to the ground to catch the ball from Sophie Smith. ASANKA BRENDON RATNAYAKE (REUTERS)

Hortig put his arms on his hips and, in front of Naeher, challenged him with his eyes to lengthen the suspense of the seventh penalty for Sweden, which if it was scored would give them the victory and eliminate the United States, four times winner of the World Cup -half of the total-, never off the podium. A couple of steps and shot to the right, where Naeher put the glove on but his wrist bent, enough for the ball to go to the goal. Although the American, with feline reflexes, took it out. Or not? That’s what Hurtig protested, that’s what the referee claimed to know. Until the VAR handed down the verdict: goal and Swedish victory, punishment for the United States and glory for the goalkeeper Zecira Musovic, an arm grinder who spat out all the rival shots, a giant with gloves. That is why all the teammates went to hug him at the end of the round of throws from 11 meters, an uncontrollable cry of the true protagonist of the match.

0 Zecira Musovic, Amanda Ilestedt, Magdalena Eriksson, Jonna Andersson, Nathalie Björn, Johanna Rytting Kaneryd, Fridolina Rolfö, Filippa Angeldahl, Elin Rubensson, Kosovare Asllani and Stina Blackstenius 0 Alyssa Naeher, Naomi Girma, Julie Ertz, Crystal Dunn, Emily Fox, Andi Sullivan, Lindsey Horan, Trinity Rodman, Emily Sonnett, Sophia Smith, and Alex Morgan goals Referee Stephanie Frappart Yellow cards Kosovare Asllani (min. 48) and Julie Ertz (min. 118)

The United States played focused on attack, cornering Sweden, recalling that version of the champion team that had not yet been uncorked in the World Cup. But she bumped into Musovic, who is a regular at Chelsea. Trinity Rodman tried with persistence, a whirlwind down the right that broke as many lines as hips. Sophie Smith tried the same on the other side, irregular although with electrical breaks. And Horan also tried his luck, coming from behind to surprise everyone except Musovic. Hands here and there, stretched out for the video library -11 he did during the duel- and shouts of confidence, also clapping from the compañeras who watched the ojipláticas the Show of the mittens.

It was strange that the coach Vlatko Andonovski took Rodman off the field, the best so far and put a Williams who, of course, did not tear down Musovic’s wall either. No one could beat her and if something went wrong, as in Horan’s header, the crossbar would come to repel the ball. Even Alex Morgan appeared in the final bars to hit a header, to check that the Swedish goalkeeper of Serbian roots -her parents left the country because of the Balkan War in the 90s- would get all the balls. Something that was allowed to remind them in the extension. Morgan’s left shot; Williams’ shoe; Smith’s kick… More saves, more celebrations, more hugs. So it came to the penalty shootout. It was then that Musovic reviewed with the goalkeeper coach where the rivals usually shot and, so focused on the task, the goalkeeper missed the chorus of all the Swedish players, the unity speech. But she didn’t need that because every time a compañera went to her cal point, she handed them the ball and said a word to them, just enough to make them smile, to relax them.

No penalty was saved by Musovic, allied with the sprained ankles of Rapinoe and Smith, also with the post in the last one from Ohara. Then the VAR acted and determined that Hurtig had scored the goal, that the ball had entered by millimeters but completely, that Sweden was in the quarterfinals and the United States in the sewers. It was then that all the players hugged Musovic, who began to cry without remission. It had been the Swedish stronghold, the giant with gloves. So this archer graduated in Economics, with a creative profile because she cooks sourdough bread and also paints, with a voice on the networks because she stands against the war or is humorous when sexist comments are thrown at her, in a few days she will return adjust the gloves in the same way that a bag with the bottle of water and a white towel will be taken to the goal, as usual. “One day I will become the best goalkeeper in the world,” she said at the age of 19, when she was still playing in Sweden. It is not known if she will achieve it, but what is clear is that with her she was enough to eliminate the United States for the first time before a semifinal.

