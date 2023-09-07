A family of polar bears on the shoreline of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska, USA. Handout . (Reuters)

The United States Government has taken this Wednesday a significant step in the fight against climate change and for the protection of a huge virgin area in northeast Alaska. The Department of the Interior has announced that it will cancel the permits that the Donald Trump Administration had granted for the exploitation of gas and oil in the National Refuge for Wildlife in the Arctic. It will also prohibit drilling in more than five million hectares in the National Petroleum Reserve -almost half of its total area-, in the same arctic zone of the State.

But the announcement highlights the difficult juggling facing President Joe Biden’s White House. He must balance his commitment to fighting climate change and respecting the environment with pressure to keep gasoline prices low as an election year approaches. The new measures do not include the colossal Willow Project in the National Petroleum Reserve, where the Biden Administration granted an exploitation permit earlier this year to the oil company Conoco Williams, despite protests from environmental organizations and criticism from the company itself. UN. It is estimated that the project, with a planned investment of 8,000 million dollars (about 7,500 million euros) will produce 576 million barrels of oil in the next thirty years.

“As the climate crisis warms the Arctic at a rate more than twice as fast as the rest of the world, we have a responsibility to protect this revered region,” Biden said in a statement. “Canceling all permits issued by the previous Administration in the Arctic Refuge and protecting 13 million acres (5.26 million hectares) will help conserve our Arctic lands and wildlife, while honoring enduring culture, history, and wisdom. Alaska Natives who have lived on these lands since time immemorial.”

An untouched nature preserve and home to polar bears, caribou, moose and grizzly bears, the Refuge was protected by a strict ban on exploiting its natural resources for decades. But during Trump’s tenure, the Republican-majority Congress changed that policy. In 2017, he ordered the sale of exploitation permits for the area, covering 7.7 million hectares and which is estimated to hide enough oil in its subsoil to fill 11,000 million barrels. The law approved then provided for two rounds of auctions before the expiration of 2024.

The sale of the first permits was consummated in January 2021, in the last days of the Republican Administration’s mandate before transferring the presidency to Democrat Biden, the winner of the 2020 elections with a program that included a commitment to protect that park. natural. The oil sector showed little interest in the auction of those licenses. The highest bidder was a state agency, the Alaska Export and Industrial Development Authority. Two other small companies that acquired licenses ended up giving them up due to uncertainty about the exploitation schedule.

On his first day in the White House, Biden signed an executive order halting the extraction of hydrocarbons in the Arctic. He later suspended the permits the previous administration had issued, arguing that environmental reviews pointed to problems. The State of Alaska, which considers oil exploitation necessary for job creation and revenue collection, filed a lawsuit against that stoppage, the courts agreed last month with the Government, considering that it could suspend the permits while it completed new reports.

Now, the Department of the Interior has pointed out that these reports determine that the studies on which the original sale decision was based suffered from “serious legal defects.” This assessment allows the head of the department, Deb Haaland, to cancel the licenses.

In a statement, Haaland He has called climate change “the crisis of our age.” “We cannot look the other way in the face of the disproportionate impact that is being felt in the Arctic,” he said.

Oil production in Alaska, the largest state in the United States, has been gradually declining over the last thirty years. If in 1988 it extracted more than two million barrels per day, it currently produces less than a quarter.

Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy, a Republican, has vowed to take the decision to court. “We will fight for the right of Alaska to develop its own resources and we will go to court to correct the mistake of the Biden Administration,” he declared.

On the other hand, environmental organizations have praised the government’s decision. “We commend Secretary Haaland for annulling the illegally issued oil and gas licenses for the Arctic Refuge,” said Abigail Dillen of the Earthjustice group. “Going forward we hope to see the strongest possible protections for the Refuge and the Western Arctic.”

Although not all are completely enthusiastic. She hurts the decision about the Willow Project. “Reduced measures such as those advanced by the Department of the Interior will not eliminate President Biden’s incredibly disappointing climate record on oil and gas permits,” said the organization Friends of the Earth. “If the Administration is truly committed to protecting our people and planet, it must stop climate-damaging projects like the Willow.”

