Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov: everyone is well aware of the ability of the United States to deceive at any moment

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, during a press conference following a meeting with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Ivan Gil Pinto, said that the United States can deceive at any moment, and this is well known to everyone. The speech was broadcast on YouTubechannel of the Foreign Ministry.

Thus, Lavrov responded to the words of journalists that Washington hinted at the weakening of the sanctions regime against Venezuela, but in the future they promised to increase pressure if Caracas refuses to negotiate with the opposition.

I want to emphasize that everyone knows very well that the United States can cheat at any moment and much more often than they keep their own promises, their own proposals. Sergey Lavrov Russian Foreign Minister

In August, the Russian Foreign Minister said that the steps taken by the US administration testify to their desire not to be bound by any multilateral obligations with other countries. According to him, this position of Washington is clearly evidenced by the introduction of extraterritorial sanctions.

Lavrov will travel to Latin American countries from 17 to 21 April. After Brazil, he will visit Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba. Meetings are planned with the top leadership of these states and negotiations with foreign ministers.

The minister is heading to the region with a current agenda aimed at strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation between countries in the political, trade, economic, educational and other fields.

Russia supports the position of Venezuela

The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Moscow supports Venezuela, recalling the illegality of US sanctions. He stressed that the state itself must decide how to continue to work and how to develop.

We will do everything possible to ensure that the Venezuelan economy becomes less and less dependent on the whims and geopolitical games of the United States or some other players from the Western camp Sergey Lavrov Russian Foreign Minister

Lavrov added that Russia, being the record holder for the number of sanctions imposed, is rapidly accumulating experience that could be useful to Venezuelan partners.

The West uses the practice of double standards on any issues

The Russian Foreign Minister said that the West uses the practice of double standards on any issues, pursuing its own benefit.

As an example, Lavrov pointed to the fact that Western countries condemned the holding of a referendum in Crimea, but recognized the popular will in Kosovo and the Falkland Islands.

Here are three examples – completely different standards: double, triple, which essentially characterize the position of the West on any issue that is more or less important for modern international relations Sergey Lavrov Russian Foreign Minister

On April 5, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Moscow and Washington are currently in the hot phase of the war due to US assistance to Ukraine. The diplomat also noted that America has crossed all the lines of decency in its policy.

Kyiv’s statements about the return of Crimea are demagogy

Lavrov stressed that Kyiv’s statements about the return of Crimea are demagogy. He recalled that Ukrainian officials promised that they would “destroy the Russian language and Russian culture” on the peninsula and would promote the dominance of Ukrainian and global culture.

We have already seen, and I am convinced that these demagogic statements are understandable, their purpose, their meaning is understandable. Sergey Lavrov Russian Foreign Minister

The Foreign Minister stressed that Moscow stands for the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, like any other conflicts, on the basis of the principles of the indivisibility of security, which imply the impossibility of strengthening the security of any country at the expense of others, and also on the basis of the UN Charter.

Lavrov also noted that Kyiv does not represent the interests of the inhabitants of Crimea and the south-east of Ukraine, while the West demands that the Ukrainian authorities return these regions by force.

How can one hope that the Kiev regime represents the interests of the Crimeans and residents of the south-east of Ukraine, namely, the return of these territories by force is demanded from Kyiv by its Western masters Sergey Lavrov Russian Foreign Minister

The Minister of Foreign Affairs added that in this case the right to self-determination takes precedence over the preservation of territorial integrity. He recalled that in 1970, the UN General Assembly adopted the Declaration on Principles of International Law Concerning Friendly Relations and Cooperation among States, which states that each country must respect the principle of the territorial integrity of states whose authorities represent the interests of their people living on this territory.

Earlier, Lavrov said that the West, with the help of Ukraine, is fighting competitors and trying to “cancel” Russia. The foreign minister explained the actions of Western countries by attempts to conquer Russia, after which, according to him, China and any country that proceeds from its own interests will become their goal.

The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry also accused Kyiv of dragging out the armed conflict and committing actions that hinder the conclusion of peace agreements.