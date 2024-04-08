The United States encouraged this Monday Ecuador and Mexico to cooperate to resolve the diplomatic crisis unleashed by the invasion of the Ecuadorian police at the Mexican embassy in Quito, and welcomed that the Organization of American States (OAS) is going to study the matter.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller reiterated in a press conference that Joe Biden's Administration “condemns any violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations,” which stipulates that foreign embassies are inviolable.

The Ecuadorian police entered the Mexican embassy without authorization from the government of this country. Photo:Getty Images Share

According to Miller, the US government takes “very seriously the obligation of host countries to protect and respect the inviolability of diplomatic missions,” while considering Mexico and Ecuador as “crucial partners.”

“We welcome the convening of the OAS Permanent Council this week to address ongoing events and We encourage both countries to resolve their differences cooperatively,” he said.

Asked about this, the spokesman for US diplomacy avoided commenting on the possible imposition of sanctions on Ecuador and he limited himself to underlining that the United States will be attentive to the results of the OAS meetings.

Glas was convicted of corruption in 2017. Photo:National Police of Ecuador via Getty Images Share

The diplomatic crisis broke out on Friday night when, in an unusual event condemned by much of the international community, The Ecuadorian Police broke into the Mexican embassy in Quito to arrest Jorge Glas, former vice president of Rafael Correa (2013-2018), prosecuted for corruption and who had requested political asylum in Mexico.

The Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, ordered the breaking of diplomatic relations with the South American country and the immediate return to Mexico of all the staff of its embassy in Ecuador.

The Government of the Ecuadorian president, Daniel Noboa justifies the assault on the embassy by stating that Mexico had breached international treaties on the right to asylum by sheltering a person who was accused of embezzlement and who had to return to prison to serve two sentences for bribery and criminal association.

The Permanent Council of the OAS, based in Washington, was convened on Tuesday by Ecuador to analyze whether Mexico violated asylum laws, while on Wednesday it will meet again, this time at the request of Colombia and Bolivia, to address the assault. from the embassy.

EFE