US Particular Consultant for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad introduced the discount of the American contingent within the nation to 4 and a half thousand troops by mid-October – mid-November, experiences RIA News…

The US consultant additionally famous that the settlement, beforehand concluded with the Taliban motion banned within the Russian Federation, supplies for the discount of not solely the American contingent, but in addition the forces of their NATO allies.

On the eve of the top of the US Central Command Kenneth Mackenzie mentioned that the nation by November will cut back its contingent in Afghanistan from eight thousand to 4 and a half. Mackenzie famous that this variety of army personnel is adequate to hold out all the required duties within the republic.

Washington’s plans to withdraw a major variety of American troops from Afghanistan and Iraq had been beforehand confirmed by US President Donald Trump. Based on him, the contingent in Iraq will likely be lowered to 2 thousand troopers.

Be aware that militants attacked cops this morning in jap Afghanistan, because of which no less than 16 folks died.