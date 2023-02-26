The Libertarian Party of the United States called sending Ukraine 100 billion dollars a crime

Libertarian Party of the USA on their page in Twitter condemned the sending of 100 billion dollars of military aid to Kyiv, calling it criminal.

The party pointed out that Ukraine is not a state, territory or enclave of the United States, and called on the country’s authorities to stop sending financial and military assistance to Kyiv. Sending $100 billion to Ukraine while Americans are suffering from inflation is criminal.

Earlier, former US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice said that Washington should stop believing that in the current situation in Ukraine, time is on Kyiv’s side. In her opinion, the United States is “lagging behind” in providing military assistance to Ukraine. She believes that Washington needs to have a better idea of ​​what Kyiv will need in the future, noting that it takes a long time to make deliveries.