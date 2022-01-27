The United States intends to prevent the commissioning of the Russian Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline (SP-2) as the crisis in Ukraine escalates. Such a punishment for Russia was called the official representative of the State Department, Ned Price, reports RIA News.

“I want to make it very clear: if Russia invades Ukraine in one way or another, the implementation of Nord Stream 2 will not budge. We want to make this as clear as possible,” Price said.

According to a State Department spokesman, the pipeline has not yet been launched, which gives the US administration leverage against the Russian Federation. “This is a pressure tool for us, for Germany, for the transatlantic community, because gas is not going through the pipeline,” Price said, adding that this is not a pressure tool for Russian President Vladimir Putin – and this should be clear.

Earlier, Price said that the States have no desire to impose large-scale sanctions against Russia due to the crisis in Ukraine, but are ready to do so if the dialogue fails. According to him, we are talking about unprecedented economic sanctions, financial measures that affect export controls, which “were deliberately rejected in 2014” because of the consequences that would have befallen the Russian economy and the Russian Federation.