The State Department allowed the use of the Russian ceasefire in Ukraine for the regrouping of troops

State Department spokesman Ned Price spoke of U.S. concerns about Russia conducting an intensified offensive in Ukraine after the end of its declared ceasefire on Christmas, citing a regrouping of troops as one of the possible reasons for the temporary halt in hostilities, reports RIA News.

“We are worried that Moscow may use the potential pause in the battle to re-equip, regroup and attack again,” he said.

Price noted that the United States is skeptical about the regime of silence announced by Russia.

Earlier, White House spokesman John Kirby said that the United States does not see the possibility of ending the hostilities in Ukraine in the coming months.