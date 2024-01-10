Newsweek predicted a powerful blow to Ukraine due to the updated Russian “Cube” drones

The modernized Russian drone “Cube” could become a problem for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). An article in the American edition of Newsweek is devoted to the new weapons of the Russian Armed Forces.

The author of the publication, Ayla Slisko, notes that the initial version of the weapon, which was presented in 2019, “already had certain amazing functions.” The author of the material also called the new Russian weapon a nightmare.

The upgraded version will likely provide a much more powerful strike against targets in Ukraine Ayla Slisko Newsweek reporter

Kalashnikov began delivering Kub drones back in December

On December 25, it became known that the Kalashnikov concern began shipping the first batch of modernized kamikaze drones “Cube” to the customer. This was announced by the president of the concern Alan Lushnikov. The concern noted that these drones have proven themselves well during a special military operation.

Kamikaze drones “Cube” are capable of immobilizing enemy tanks. Military expert Alexey Leonkov said that the new drone can attack tanks from above and into the engine compartment. When a damaged tank stops, it can be destroyed by other means.

Enterprises of the Rostec state corporation increased the production of kamikaze drones “Cube” and “Lancet”, as well as multiple launch rocket systems “Tornado-S” back in February 2023. Russian loitering ammunition “Cube” and “Lancet” were developed by ZALA Aero (part of the Kalashnikov group of companies). The drones carry warheads weighing three kilograms. “Cube” and “Lancet” can spend up to 30 minutes in flight, and their maximum speed is 130 kilometers per hour.

The Russian army will receive new howitzers and guided infantry fighting vehicles

At the end of 2023, the general director of the Rostec state corporation, Sergei Chemezov, spoke about new equipment that will appear in the SVO area. For example, the newest Russian howitzer “Coalition” will appear in the combat zone. It should provide a significant advantage over NATO howitzers in range, Chemezov noted. According to him, in order to provide an advantage over Western artillery models in terms of firing range, howitzers of this class are needed in the combat zone.

Also in the Northern Military District zone in Ukraine they are going to test a remote-controlled infantry fighting vehicle (BMP). Chemezov said that such equipment is promising, as “it will eliminate the risk of the crew being hit in the most dangerous directions.” He noted that the car is now being tested. After their completion, the infantry fighting vehicles should be tested directly in combat conditions.

In addition, new small-sized radar stations have now been created and are actively used in Russia to protect against drone attacks from Ukraine.