The introduction of a ceiling on oil prices from Russia is one of the most effective tools against inflation. This statement was made on July 28 by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

“Setting a price cap [на нефть] is one of the most powerful tools at our disposal to fight inflation, as it will prevent new energy price hikes,” Yellen said during a press conference broadcast by YouTube channel PBS NewsHour.

On July 22, US President Joe Biden said that by introducing a ceiling on oil prices from Russia, the White House wants to lower the cost of fuel in the country.

On July 20, First Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Adewale Adeyemo announced that the US Treasury plans to impose a ceiling on Russian oil prices by December 2022.

On the same day, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that Russia would not supply oil to world markets if, if the G7 countries introduced a price ceiling, its final cost would be lower than production costs.

On July 22, the head of the Central Bank of Russia, Elvira Nabiullina, said that the introduction of a price ceiling for Russian oil would cause an increase in world oil prices in the energy markets. She noted that Moscow will redirect supplies to countries that do not join this initiative.

On July 21, Stanislav Mitrakhovich, a leading expert of the National Energy Security Fund and the Financial University under the Government of Russia, in a conversation with Izvestia, emphasized that if the G7 set a ceiling on the cost of Russian black gold and energy supplies from the Russian Federation ceased, the cost of oil could soar to $ 380 per barrel.

Western countries decided to reduce their dependence on Russian energy carriers against the backdrop of a special operation by the Russian Federation to protect Donbass. In particular, the sixth package of EU sanctions includes a partial embargo on oil. This turned into economic problems in Europe, causing a sharp increase in inflation.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.