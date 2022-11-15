Pentagon spokesman spoke about the duration of the supply of military aid to Ukraine

The US authorities are ready to continue to supply military assistance to Ukraine for as long as necessary. This was stated by a representative of the Pentagon, whose words quoted TASS.

The defense official noted that with the onset of winter, hostilities in Ukraine may slow down, but this will not affect Washington’s plans to assist Kyiv. “We will continue to work with them, along with our international allies and partners, to ensure they have what it takes to succeed on the battlefield,” a Pentagon spokesman said.

The politician also noted that providing Kyiv with air defense systems by the international community remains the subject of discussions between the United States and other countries.