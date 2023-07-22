Professor at the University of Texas, historian Jeremy Suri said on July 20 that Russia and China are actively establishing ties with Cuba, creating a “trap” for the United States.

He recalled that Moscow is building up diplomatic, economic and supposedly military ties with Havana. Also, air traffic between the countries has recently been restored. In addition, the historian singled out the visit to Cuba by the training ship of the Russian Navy “Perekop”.

As Suri noted, Cuba allegedly allowed China to build a “spy base” on its territory for conducting electronic intelligence. However, Beijing rejects this information.

“The military escalation around Cuba is a dangerous temptation for Russia and a difficult trap for the United States,” the historian wrote in an article for the TV channel. CNN.

Suri pointed out that Washington considers the strengthening of Cuba’s relations with Russia and China a threat to national security. In this regard, the White House is in favor of limiting support for Havana from Moscow and Beijing.

According to the professor, against this background, there is a risk of a repeat of the Caribbean crisis.

Earlier, on July 4, Russian Ambassador to Havana Viktor Koronelli said that automakers were negotiating the supply of cars to Cuba.

The day before, the director of the department of the national payment system of the Central Bank (CB), Alla Bakina, said in an interview with Izvestia that the Cuban side is setting up POS terminals to ensure they accept Mir cards.

The first regular flight to Cuba after the break left Moscow on July 1. As passengers told Izvestia, for many, the resumption of air traffic was desirable. The fact that regular flights between the countries are being resumed became known on May 19. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said that air traffic is being resumed on behalf of Russian President Vladimir Putin. He stressed that Cuba is Russia’s key partner in Central America.

On June 14, Russian President Vladimir Putin, at a meeting in the Kremlin with Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz, expressed confidence that relations between the two countries would develop in all areas, including energy and tourism.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko was in Cuba on May 17-19 as part of a working trip. Together with Cuban Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas, he chaired the 20th meeting of the Russian-Cuban Intergovernmental Commission.

On May 20, Chernyshenko announced Moscow’s intention to develop cooperation with Havana in the agro-industrial complex. He also drew attention to the fact that the main interaction between the Russian Federation and Cuba falls on energy.