NYT: Ukraine may lose Western support if the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine fails

The “window” allowing Ukraine to win in the conflict with Russia cannot always remain open. With such an opinion spoke journalists of the American newspaper The New York Times.

Help to Ukraine

The authors of the NYT called the condition for the termination of assistance to Ukraine and admitted that Kyiv could lose Western support if the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine fails.

Without a decisive victory on the front, Western support for Ukraine could wane and Kyiv could face mounting pressure to enter into serious negotiations to end or freeze the conflict. The New York Times

According to journalists, after the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the near future, the West is unlikely to be able to increase the military potential of Kyiv again, as it did to prepare for the operation. Western countries do not have the amount of equipment necessary for Ukraine, and domestic production will not satisfy the needs of the country until next year.

Earlier, Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Andriy Melnik called for a tenfold increase in military assistance to Kyiv. To do this, he asked Western partners to allocate one percent of GDP for the supply of weapons to the country.

Position of the West

EU countries disagree on the cost of aid to Ukraine. In particular, the organizations are arguing about plans to jointly allocate 1 billion euros – 1.1 billion dollars – for the purchase of ammunition for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. At the end of March, the EU countries also approved a plan to transfer a million shells to Ukraine in the next 12 months.

The total value of the weapons transferred to Ukraine exceeded 13 billion euros, said Josep Borrell, head of the European Union’s foreign policy service. He noted that European countries have also trained more than 16,000 Ukrainian soldiers and plan to increase this figure to 30,000 by the end of this year.

13 billion euros costs the weapons supplied by the European Union for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

At the same time, American politicians increasingly began to turn to President Joe Biden with a call to stop helping Ukraine. In particular, Republican Congressman Paul Gosar made such a demand.

The United States, by Biden's decree, sent Ukraine a new $325 million military aid package. According to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, the shipment "will include ammunition for the delivered HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems (…) and artillery shells."

US businessman Elon Musk also donated $100 million to Ukraine.

He emphasized that the country has already spent about 200 billion taxpayer dollars sponsoring a proxy war in Ukraine.

Before that, 19 Congressmen from the US Republican Party called on Biden to stop helping Ukraine. In their opinion, the support of Kyiv against the backdrop of increased sanctions pressure on Moscow “threatens to further escalate the conflict.” Politicians also opposed all future packages unless they are aimed at a speedy diplomatic end to the conflict.

Counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmygal reported that the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine could begin in the summer. He later announced that the operation would be carried out in the near future. He explained its goals and stressed that Kyiv intends to seize the territory of Crimea and Donbass and return the country’s 1991 borders.

At the same time, the American magazine Newsweek, citing data from leaked secret Pentagon documents, reported that the counteroffensive of the Ukrainian army was scheduled for April 30.

However, the Biden administration doubts the success of the UAF counteroffensive. EU officials also do not believe in Ukraine’s success in 2023. European officials suggest that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will advance no further than 30 kilometers, since Russia “managed to take up defensive positions before the impending offensive.”