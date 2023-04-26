The United States supports NATO’s “open door” policy and believes that the decision to admit Ukraine should be made by the organization itself. This was announced on April 25 at a briefing by the official representative of the White House, Karine Jean-Pierre.

“We support the “open door” policy, and this decision should be made by NATO allies and countries that seek to join NATO,” Jean-Pierre answered the question of whether US President Joe Biden wants to see Ukraine in the ranks of NATO until the end of his first term.

As Jean-Pierre noted, at present, the priority for the United States remains the provision of military, economic and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

The day before, the speaker of the National Council (parliament) of Slovakia, Boris Kollar, considered it irresponsible to give Ukraine the hope of joining NATO now. At the moment, Kyiv can only begin the process of joining the alliance.

Earlier, on April 21, Andriy Yermak, head of the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said that at the July NATO summit in Vilnius, Ukraine intends to receive a “clear algorithm” for the country’s movement towards joining the alliance. He said that he had held talks with advisers to the heads of government of Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Iceland, as well as with an adviser to the President of Finland. According to Yermak, they discussed formats for further support for Kyiv.

On the same day, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that Ukraine’s accession to NATO is not currently part of the discussion in the North Atlantic Alliance. The minister claims that all member countries of the military bloc see Kyiv as part of the alliance, but “before that, there is still a certain way to go.”

In turn, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that all NATO allies agreed that Ukraine would become a member of the bloc. He did not specify the possible terms for the country’s admission to NATO.

Ukraine applied for accelerated accession to NATO in September 2022. However, Stoltenberg announced the impossibility of promptly accepting Ukraine into the North Atlantic Alliance. He explained that the decision on Ukraine’s membership should be made through a meeting of 30 partner states.