Congressman Portman: China needs to encourage Russia to end special operation for reconciliation with the United States

US Senator Rob Portman called on China to encourage Russia to end the special operation for the sake of reconciliation with Washington amid the balloon situation. His words lead RIA News.

The congressman noted that such a move would demonstrate Beijing’s interest in resolving the incident. “My opinion is that if China wants to extend an olive branch, then the easiest solution for them, which will simply change the dynamics, is to tell Russia to stop. It would be so logical,” says Portman.

He stressed that Washington does not require Beijing to supply weapons to Ukraine or in any other way “take its side” in the conflict. Addressing Moscow with a call to stop the special operation is all the United States is asking for, the senator explained. Portman added that if Beijing complied with the request, it would immediately straighten out relations with both the US government and the people of the country.

On February 3, a Chinese reconnaissance balloon was reported over the northern part of the States. The Chinese Foreign Ministry commented on the situation, expressing regret that the balloon “erroneously ended up over US territory due to force majeure circumstances.”