Blinken called US proposals for other countries more attractive than in China

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that the United States does not require other countries to choose between Washington and Beijing, but offers more attractive cooperation. Politics words leads RIA News.

In a congressional hearing, Blinken said that the US could give “the spark to the top” to other states. “We do not require other countries to choose between us and China, but we offer a more attractive choice,” he told members of Congress.