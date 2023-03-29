US State Department spokesman Patel called for the establishment of an international tribunal for Ukraine

US State Department Deputy Spokesman Vedant Patel said that Washington is in favor of establishing a special tribunal for Ukraine. This is reported TASS.

At a regular briefing for journalists, Patel said that the United States supports the creation of “a special tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine in the form of an international court rooted in the Ukrainian judicial system and including international elements.”

According to the representative of the State Department, such a court would receive international support, especially from the European partners of the United States. Ideally, it should be based not in Ukraine, but in one of the European countries.

Earlier, the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov allowed the holding of a tribunal for the crimes of Ukraine. He stressed that the Investigative Committee carefully records such incidents. “Very intense, scrupulous, painstaking work is being carried out. Materials that, of course, can form the basis of such a tribunal,” the Kremlin spokesman concluded.