Russian President Vladimir Putin has stressed that Russia will not place nuclear weapons in space, and the West needs to hear this. Former intelligence officer of the American Armed Forces (AF) Scott Ritter told Izvestia on Tuesday, March 19.

“The United States has created an internal perception that Russia is willing to place a weapon in outer space containing a nuclear device that, if used, would disrupt America's satellite communications and thereby harm America militarily. This is an existential threat to the United States,” he said.

According to Ritter, Washington is currently in a panic, as is the rest of the West, since Russia's deployment of nuclear weapons in space would allow the destruction of American satellites and thwart all plans of Ukraine's allies to support Kyiv. However, the Russian Federation has no such plans.

“President Putin has made it clear that Russia does not intend to do this, that Russia has no preparations for this. It seems that the United States does not trust him,” the expert suggested.

This is precisely the reason for the statements about the need for new wording of nuclear weapons treaties, which were voiced in the UN Security Council the day before.

“It is extremely unrealistic to talk about any conditions under which the limitation of these weapons will not be discussed. But then we must talk about the current reality – such as it is, when the United States and its allies are striving for the strategic defeat of Russia,” Ritter emphasized.

He stated that the West has no choice but to learn to coexist with the Russian Federation by accepting reality and seeing Russia for what it really is.

Earlier, on March 18, First Deputy Permanent Chairman of Russia at the UN Dmitry Polyansky said at a meeting of the UN Security Council that a dialogue between Russia and the United States on the control of nuclear missiles is possible if the West reconsiders its political course regarding Russia. He emphasized that any interaction in this area is possible only if the United States and NATO radically reconsider their extremely hostile anti-Russian course.

At the same time, Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation Konstantin Kosachev told Izvestia that the United States bears responsibility for the insufficient settlement of arms control, and its new proposal to enter into negotiations on this topic may indicate a change in Washington’s position.

On the same day, US Permanent Representative to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield, at a meeting of the UN Security Council on the topic “Nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation of nuclear weapons,” said that the United States wants to conduct bilateral discussions on arms control with Russia and China “right now without preconditions.” ” She also stated that the United States and Japan have prepared a draft resolution that confirms the obligations of the countries participating in the Outer Space Treaty not to place nuclear weapons in Earth orbit.

In turn, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said that Russia and the United States must return to full implementation of the Treaty on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (START-3). He called for complete disarmament and noted that countries with nuclear weapons must agree that none of them should be the first to use nuclear weapons, since there will be no winners in a nuclear war.

Moreover, earlier, on March 1, Russian President Vladimir Putin, at an operational meeting with members of the country’s Security Council, stated that Russia does not plan to deploy nuclear weapons in space. He also proposed discussing the neutralization of threats in the space sector.

Reuters, citing sources, reported on February 15 that US authorities informed Congress and allies in Europe about new intelligence about Russia's military capabilities, which are allegedly related to Russia's attempts to create nuclear weapons for their subsequent deployment in space.

On the same day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the information was another trick by Washington.