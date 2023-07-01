Congresswoman Green called for a ban on financing Ukraine until the end of the conflict

Member of the US Congress Marjorie Taylor Green called for a ban on funding Ukraine until the current conflict is over. About this she informed on your Twitter account.

The congresswoman said that she made the appropriate amendment. “For the sake of achieving peace, I also amended to ban any and all funding to Ukraine until a diplomatic solution to the war is reached,” she wrote.

Green added that, in addition to this, she also introduced an amendment to the country’s law on financing national defense, which includes a ban on the transfer of F-16 fighter jets and long-range missiles to Kyiv. She explained her decision by saying that “peace should be promoted, not war financed.”

Earlier it became known about Washington’s decision to allocate a new aid package to Ukraine in the amount of 500 million. It is reported that the tranche contains key weapons designed to help the Ukrainian army counter-offensive, strengthen its air defense, as well as additional armored vehicles, anti-tank systems and other equipment.