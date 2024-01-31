The United States has announced that it will not renew the oil and gas licenses that it had granted to Venezuela in exchange for a democratic opening of the country. Washington had given until April for Chavismo to retract the veto to run for the presidential elections against María Corina Machado, the main opposition figure, but the forcefulness with which President Nicolás Maduro and his associates have shown themselves regarding the The leader's disqualification has led the State Department to announce on Tuesday that the truce that both countries had agreed upon is on the line. Although in practice these are fait accompli, since the leadership of Chavismo emphasizes that the veto against Machado is immovable, White House spokesman John Kirby indicated this Wednesday that Caracas has until spring to comply with the commitment to allowing free and fair elections.

On April 18, the authorizations given to oil companies to negotiate with Venezuela will expire and the expectations that this generated in the sector that they could be extended – in view of the contractions that the world energy market is experiencing, with two wars in progress – have reached their ceiling. after the response that Washington has given. Venezuela has responded immediately to denounce what it considers blackmail. It responds in the same terms of transaction in which the negotiation of an electoral solution to the long political crisis in the South American country has been proposed.

The Venezuelan Vice President, Delcy Rodríguez, warned that the migrant deportation flights that were implemented from the United States to Caracas will be suspended, to relieve internal pressure on the Joe Biden Administration due to the massive arrival of Venezuelan citizens and other nationalities to their borders. “If they take the wrong step of intensifying the economic aggression against Venezuela, at the request of the extremist lackeys in the country, as of February 13, repatriation flights for Venezuelan migrants would be immediately revoked, and any mechanism would be reviewed. of existing cooperation as a countermeasure against the deliberate attempt to hit the Venezuelan oil and gas industry,” Rodríguez said in his reply to State Department spokesman Matthew Miller.

The choice of February 13 is due to the fact that on that day, according to an update from the US Treasury, the first licenses in relation to transactions with Venezuelan gold will become void.

For the United States, “the actions of Nicolás Maduro and his representatives, including the arrest of members of the opposition” and “the prohibition of candidates from competing in this year's presidential elections,” are inconsistent with the agreements signed in Barbados in October past. In the document they clarify that General License 44, which since last November has provided relief to the Venezuelan oil and gas sector, “in the absence of progress between Maduro and his representatives and the opposition Unitary Platform” will not be renewed when it expires in two months and half.

Washington urges a return to the Barbados agreements, which Chavismo claims to comply with and the opposition denounces have been completely violated. “We will continue to work with the international community and all peaceful democratic actors across the political spectrum in Venezuela and will take advantage of the mechanisms at our disposal to encourage a return to the principles of the Barbados agreement,” Washington reiterates.

Venezuela has decided to move forward towards elections tailored to its needs, in which it has left behind the main candidate chosen in the primaries, María Corina Machado, who leads the polls by a wide margin. Now Chavismo is favoring candidacies from other minority sectors—sometimes allies of Chavismo—whom, with the precarious support they maintain, they could defeat. The head of Parliament, Jorge Rodríguez, has said that next week the date of the elections will be set and the electoral process will be defined. In any case, Chavismo will not reverse Machado's disqualification, considered rigged by experts and from which she could not even defend herself in a trial.

The Venezuelan conflict is a dog chasing its tail. Once again, after a process in which there were some movements on the board, the situation is once again close to the stalemate in which it has been before, with the risk that the direct dialogue that Washington and Caracas had achieved, after of the secret talks in Doha, is closed again.

“The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela repudiates the most recent attempts at blackmail and interference in its internal affairs by the Government of the United States of America, which constitute an ultimatum against the entire Venezuelan society and, through coercion and threat, seeks impose a coup, ignore the institutions of the Republic, apply new coercive measures, and destabilize the Venezuelan economy and the well-being of its people,” said Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil.

Once partial objectives have been achieved, such as the handover by the United States of Alex Saab, an ally of the Venezuelan Government and DEA informant, and the temporary relief of sanctions, Chavismo has granted some diffuse concessions to the opposition and has once again entrenched itself. Since sectoral sanctions were imposed in 2019, the Venezuelan Government has learned to navigate amid the siege imposed by the United States. It was Saab, precisely, who became the Government's financial operator in that context until in 2020 he was arrested in Cape Verde and then extradited to the United States.

The president of PDVSA, Pedro Tellechea, has called a press conference this Tuesday to ensure that the oil industry is prepared for any circumstance, given the challenge posed by the return of sanctions. Tellechea said that the measures taken by the United States will also have consequences in the North American country, since, this official assured, its crude oil inventories are low.

The oil industry has tried to recover production that reached its minimum due to years of lack of investment, mismanagement and immense corruption, which has worsened since the application of sanctions. From producing 3.2 million barrels per day, Venezuela reached close to 400,000 in 2020, the worst year. This volume has been increasing until it reaches around 800,000 barrels per day thanks to the flexibility of operations for the joint companies that the State has with Chevron, Eni and Repsol, without substantial impacts on the economic situation of the country, in which it has been achieved control inflation with too high a cost in the contraction of consumption.

