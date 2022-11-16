The White House said that the United States blames Russia for the fall of missiles in Poland

The United States blames the fall of missiles in Poland on Russia, regardless of the results of the investigation. This was stated by the official representative of the White House National Security Council Adrienne Watson, reports RIA News.

Whatever the final conclusions, it is clear that the party ultimately responsible for this tragic incident is Russia, which fired missiles specifically designed to hit civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. Adrienne Watson White House National Security Council spokesman

The representative emphasized that, according to the White House, Kyiv had and has the right to self-defense.

At the same time, Watson added that Washington fully trusts Poland in the investigation and will not make an assessment until it is completed. She pointed out that the US is currently seeing nothing that contradicts President Andrzej Duda’s preliminary assessment that the incident was the result of a Ukrainian air defense missile.

Earlier, Andrzej Duda suggested that the missile that fell on the territory of Poland probably belongs to the Ukrainian air defense. US President Joe Biden made a similar statement. But NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is convinced that the blame for what happened still lies with Russia.

At the same time, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov noted that the authorities of the republic do not agree with the conclusions of the West about the Ukrainian origin of the rocket that fell in Poland, and announced his readiness to transfer Kyiv’s “evidence of a Russian trace” in what happened.

Related materials:

The Foreign Ministry reacted to the accusations of the United States

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, in her TelegramThe channel responded to US accusations of Russia over the missile incident in Poland and stated that Washington will always find someone to blame.

See also Melania Trump, the clothes of the former First Lady auctioned in cryptocurrency The US government did not care about the results of the investigation. The White House has never talked about it so frankly. The US government always has someone to “hold the responsibility” for political reasons Maria Zakharovaofficial representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry

According to the diplomat, the current situation will make Americans finally understand why thousands of high-profile cases have not been solved in the United States, including the killer of President John F. Kennedy has not yet been found and the September 11, 2001 attacks have not been prevented.

Earlier, Zakharova appreciated the request addressed to US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba to respond harshly to the incident with missiles in Poland. She urged the United States to “respond harshly to Kyiv.”

The official commentary of the Russian Foreign Ministry says that Moscow has already clarified that the country’s armed forces were not involved in the explosion of missiles in Poland, and all accusations against it are false and unfounded.

Missile incident in Poland

On November 15, Polish radio ZET reported that two rockets fell in the Lublin Voivodeship of Poland in the town of Przewodow on the border with Ukraine. Two people died as a result of the incident.

Poland’s ambassador to the EU, Andrzej Sadosz, said that all EU countries hold Russia responsible for the fall of missiles on the country’s territory.

At the same time, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki expressed the opinion that for the time being there was no need to resort to procedures in accordance with fourth article NATO charter, involving urgent consultations.

Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov, in turn, said that the Kremlin does not see any fault of Russia in connection with the fall of the missile on the territory of Poland.