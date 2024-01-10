Newsbreak: US Secretary of State Blinken demanded that Greece supply weapons to Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken demanded the supply of new arms to Ukraine from Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during his visit to Greece on January 6, the portal writes. Newsbreak. Blinken discussed developments in the Middle East, Ukraine and strategic cooperation between the countries with Mitsotakis.

“Unfortunately, there is a worse development from Blinken’s visit. According to information, the US Secretary of State, during a meeting with Kyriakos Mitsotakis, demanded that Greece send Ukraine new weapons systems,” says the article “Blinken’s Ultimatum to Mitsotakis on New Weapons to Ukraine.”

The portal notes that the US Secretary of State has given an ultimatum – a response from Mitsotakis must be received within a few days. The authors of the material added that we could be talking about blackmail.

Related materials:

According to Newsbreak, Greece has already given all its weapons to Ukraine, thereby destroying its national defense. “What exactly does Blinken want us to send?” [президенту Украины Владимиру] Zelensky, who is failing on all fronts? Only S-300? Or should we send F-16s as well?” – journalists ask themselves. In their opinion, if the country's prime minister succumbs to blackmail from the United States, he will cause “unimaginable damage to national interests.”

Earlier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz asked the European Union (EU) to clarify with the member countries of the association the planned assistance to Ukraine. “The arms deliveries planned so far by most EU member states are certainly too small,” the politician said.