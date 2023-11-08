There are no longer pandas in Washington, after 51 years of being one of the city’s emblems. Embarked in giant cages, on a cargo plane specially equipped for them, and on a date that had been kept secret until the last moment for security reasons, the trio that has inhabited the National Zoo for almost a quarter of a century has departed. this Wednesday towards China. With their departure, these animals once at risk of extinction are on the verge of disappearing in the United States: only one pair remains, at Zoo Atlanta, who will return to their country of origin next year. So far, Beijing has shown no signs of being willing to offer its great global antagonist other specimens to replace the returnees.

The pair of adult pandas, 26-year-old male Tian Tian (his name in Mandarin means “more and more”) and female Mei Xiang (“beautiful fragrance”), along with their three-year-old son Xiao Qiji (“little miracle”) “) faces a 19-hour trip aboard a Boeing 777 nicknamed “Panda Express” and decorated with the image of one of these animals. They travel with more than a hundred kilos of bamboo to feed them during the journey – interrupted by a stop to refuel in Alaska – and fruit to calm them if they show signs of anxiety along the route. They are accompanied by two keepers and a veterinarian until their arrival in Chengdu, in central China, where they will be accommodated in one of the panda care parks run by the Association for the Protection of Wildlife in this country. There, in the humid, misty mountains filled with bamboo forests that constitute the ancestral habitat of giant pandas, the trio will live out the rest of their lives with 150 other pandas.

Dozens of people had approached the zoo grounds in the US capital, closed for the departure of its most emblematic animals, since it was made public early in the morning that this Wednesday was the day of goodbye. Some were crying; Others waved their hands in farewell to the procession of vans that were taking the animals to the airport. The agreement between the zoo and the Chinese authorities expired on December 7, but those responsible for the Washington institution preferred to bring forward the return by a month.

It is difficult to overstate the extent to which pandas had become one of the great stars of Washington life since the arrival of the first couple in 1972. For years, their images decorated subway tickets; Ice cream flavors and all kinds of merchandise were dedicated to them. The zoo built an enclosure especially for them, the most visited—by far—of all its exhibits. Two cameras broadcast live 24 hours a day every second of his movements… or his very abundant and long naps. An army of caregivers and volunteers was assigned to care for them and monitor every detail of their diet and health, from their heart rate to their stools, including their reproductive instincts. The Chinese ambassador to the United States, Cui Tiankai, even commented: “Many people don’t know it, but China has two ambassadors in Washington: me and the pandas.”

Now, however, a huge question arises about what the future of these animals will be in Washington and the rest of the United States. For the first time in half a century, the prospect of no pandas in any zoo in this country is very real.

Temporary transfers to friendly countries

China uses its most emblematic animals as a diplomatic tool: since 1984 it has not given away – nor sold – specimens outside its territory, but it does usually give them up for a certain period of time to the countries with which it maintains closer relations, or with which it wants narrow them. Puppies that may be born during the loan abroad, he stipulates, are also his property and must be repatriated after a few years. Currently, about 1,800 pandas live in the People’s Republic, once an endangered species and today only “vulnerable.” Another 65 are in around twenty foreign countries, from Russia to Qatar.

If it gives these animals to friendly countries for a price of approximately one million dollars annually, China does not lend them to nations with which it is experiencing tensions. The United States, today, is its bitterest rival. As the loan agreements have expired, the animals have been returned to their homeland, without extensions or contracts having been signed for the arrival of replacement specimens. Australia and Scotland must also return theirs before the year expires.

In this case, National Zoo authorities maintain that it is simply a matter of age. The three pandas have reached a biological stage in which their return to China has always been planned: the babies usually return before the age of four, and the adults, in their old age. But the institution had begun a multimillion-dollar project to renovate the panda enclosure, which will be completed in the next eight or ten months.

The Zoo has indicated that the project will continue forward while waiting to see if new animals arrive. If it is completed and no other giant pandas arrive, it will be used to display other animals.

“The departure of Tian Tian, ​​Mei Xiang and Xiao Qiji is a moment of joy because this is one more step in 50 years of successful giant panda conservation program, and hopefully the beginning of another 50 years,” declared the director of the zoo, Brandie Smith, at the farewell ceremony. “Let them know that the future is very promising for giant pandas. “We remain committed to our program, and we look forward to celebrating with all of you when pandas can return to Washington.”

The first pandas had arrived in the United States in 1972. The couple Ling Ling and Hsing Hsing arrived in Washington as a gift from then Prime Minister Zhou Enlai to commemorate President Richard Nixon’s trip to Beijing that year, which paved the way for the normalization of diplomatic ties.

The first lady, Patricia Nixon, had told Zhou, upon seeing a cigarette package with the image of these bears, that she loved them. “I’ll give you some,” the prime minister responded. “Cigarettes?” the president’s wife was astonished. “Pandas!” the leader replied. Two months later, the Chinese black and white ambassadors were in the American capital.

Those pandas died in the 1990s, leaving no living offspring. But in 2000, Mei Xiang and Tian Tian arrived, through an agreement that stipulated that the couple would live in the National Zoo for 10 years, in exchange for 10 million dollars. Over the years, the two adult pandas have given birth to four live cubs. The first of them, Tai Shan, was born in 2005. The last, Xiao Qiji, was born in 2020, when veterinarians thought that his mother was already too old to have more offspring. His arrival, in the middle of the pandemic, brought a breath of optimism to an almost ghost city.

In 2011 the pact was renewed for another five years, and was successively extended again in 2015 and 2020. In 2023 there have been no further extensions.

Next year, the pandas in Atlanta, an adult pair and two twin cubs, will return to China. In 2019, a female panda and her child, housed until then at the San Diego Zoo, had already returned. Ya Ya, another female at the Memphis Zoo, returned in April. Two months earlier, her partner, Le Le, had died of heart disease, in an incident that caused fury among Chinese Internet users.

At the farewell ceremony in Washington, the representative of the Chinese Embassy, ​​Xu Xueyan, did not allude to a possible continuation of the panda transfer agreements, and limited herself to ensuring that her country “will continue to collaborate closely with others, including the United States.” , in the protection of endangered species”, and “will contribute to friendship between peoples”. “As a Chinese diplomatic representative, I say goodbye to the pandas,” said Xu. As a Chinese citizen, I say: welcome back home.”

