A high-ranking American diplomatic source announced his country’s intention to return to the United Nations Human Rights Council as an observer, after more than two years of absence.

“While we see deficiencies in the council, we realize that this body has the potential to be an important forum for those who fight tyranny and injustice around the world,” said US envoy Mark Cassayer, before the council, which includes 47 members, in Geneva.

This is the latest step by US President Joe Biden’s administration to backtrack on steps taken by the Trump administration to exit many international organizations and agreements.

Since Biden took office in January, the United States has re-joined the “Paris Agreement” on climate protection and halted the exit from the World Health Organization.