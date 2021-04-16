Banknotes in Mexican pesos, in a currency exchange shop in Ciudad Juárez. JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ / Reuters

Mexico reduced its import of goods from the United States last year due to the economic crisis caused by the pandemic, while its exports remained high. This opened a trade surplus so large that the US Treasury Department considers it “disproportionate” and has put Mexico on a watch list that seeks to prevent monetary practices from being abused. The inclusion is a “wake-up call” to the Mexican authorities not to intervene in the exchange rate to lower the price of exports.

“Mexico’s current account posted a historic surplus in 2020,” says the report sent to the US Congress on Friday. “Relatively strong foreign demand from the US dampened exports, while fiscal austerity in Mexico left the economy more exposed to the economic effects of the pandemic, which caused a collapse in domestic demand that caused a compression of imports ”. Mexico had not registered a surplus since 1987, the report said.

The Treasury oversees the macroeconomic and foreign exchange policies of its trading partners, and “any major US trading partner that accounts for a large and disproportionate share of the overall trade deficit” can make the list. In 2020, Mexico became the largest trading partner of the United States. In the past, the US has accused China, for example, of manipulating its currency to cheapen its export products, generating an “unfair” competitive advantage.

The inclusion of Mexico in its Monitoring List (Watch List) is given to avoid that situation precisely, explains Ignacio Martínez Cortés, coordinator of the Laboratory of Commerce, Economy and Business of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM). “It is the prelude to draw attention to the Bank of Mexico and the Ministry of Finance,” says Martínez, “unlike what we saw in 2019 when the US accused China of manipulating its currency. This is not the case, but it is a wake-up call ”before resorting to the chapters of the T-MEC, the free trade agreement between the two countries, to resolve a potential conflict.

Due to the economic crisis due to covid-19, the Mexican peso has lost 8% of its value since February 10, 2020, a day before the markets began to react to the pandemic. Banco de México carries out exchange rate operations to counteract the volatility of the peso or accumulate reserves. In 2020, the bank intervened “minimally” to defend the peso, the Treasury rated. “The country’s prudent and inflation-targeting monetary policy and a flexible exchange rate regime continue to be crucial pillars of the macroeconomic framework for Mexico’s resistance to shocks.”

“What the Treasury Department is looking for, together with the Department of Commerce, is to implement measures so that Mexico does not have a large trade surplus because it would be affecting the economic plan of the [presidente Joe] Biden, which is precisely creating jobs within the United States, ”says Martínez. “In this case there is a monetary variable that is playing in favor of Mexico.”

In the last paragraph in its chapter on Mexico, the Treasury also gave its opinion on the investments of the Mexican government in the two state energy companies, as a factor that could contribute to this trade imbalance between the two countries: “Insufficient investment from the private sector threatens to hamper recovery and reduce long-term growth potential. “

“Mexico’s costly support to increase market dominance for deficit state-owned companies depletes public resources for essential expenditures and marginalizes investment in renewable energy that would reduce user costs and free up fiscal space for more productive investments and social protection. To the extent that net energy exports from the United States to Mexico may decline as a result of Mexico’s policy objective of greater independence from fossil fuels, Mexico’s trade surplus with the United States may increase, ”notes the Treasure.

