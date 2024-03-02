Washington (Union)

Yesterday, the United States announced the implementation of the first operation to drop food aid on the Gaza Strip, which is threatened by famine according to the United Nations, about five months after Israel’s war on the Strip, which caused a severe humanitarian crisis and claimed tens of thousands of deaths.

The operation comes two days after at least 116 people were killed while gathering in the besieged northern Gaza Strip to obtain aid.

In light of the scarcity of aid entering Gaza by land, which must receive prior approval from Israel, many countries have resorted to dropping aid shipments by parachute on the Strip, especially its northern regions, in recent days.

However, the International Rescue Committee (IRC), a non-governmental organization, said that “airdrops cannot and should not replace securing humanitarian access.”

Hisham Abu Eid, 28 years old, a resident of the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in the northern Gaza Strip, said: “Everyone is suffering from starvation, and the aid that reaches Gaza is rare and not enough for a small number.”

US Central Command (Centcom) announced that US C-130 military cargo planes “dropped more than 38,000 meals along the Gaza coast, allowing civilians to reach vital aid.”

US President Joe Biden announced last Friday that the United States would begin sending relief supplies by air “in the coming days.”

Land shipments, subject to Israeli approval, arrive only in very limited quantities through the Rafah crossing, and are not sufficient to meet the growing needs of the Strip’s population of 2.4 million people.

Transporting it to the north in particular is fraught with risks due to the fighting, Israeli bombing, destruction that blocks roads, and sometimes looting.

Biden stressed that the United States “will insist” on the need for Israel to allow additional amounts of aid to enter the Strip, which is facing catastrophic humanitarian conditions due to the war that has been ongoing for more than four months.

According to medical sources in the Gaza Strip, 13 children died as a result of “malnutrition and dehydration” in recent days.

The United Nations warned that 2.2 million people, out of a total population of 2.4 million in the Strip, are at risk of famine.

On Thursday, the distribution of aid in Gaza turned into a tragedy after the Israeli army opened fire on a crowd of Palestinians who rushed towards an aid convoy containing 38 trucks.

Yesterday, European Union Foreign Minister Josep Borrell called for an “impartial international investigation” into the incident, considering that “the shooting by Israeli soldiers of civilians trying to obtain food supplies is unjustifiable.”

Borrell said, “Responsibility for this incident lies with the restrictions imposed by the Israeli army and the obstacles imposed by extremists on the supply of humanitarian aid.”

Meanwhile, the Israeli army continued its bombing operations in the Gaza Strip, especially the cities of Khan Yunis and Rafah in the south, according to Agence France-Presse correspondents.

The United Nations estimates that about 1.5 million Palestinians are concentrated in the city of Rafah in the far south of the Strip on the border with Egypt.