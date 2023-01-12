The United States began to massively transfer tanks to Eastern Europe as part of the rotation

The United States will send tanks en masse to Denmark for transfer to Eastern Europe as part of the rotation, writes Interfax.

Next week, the ARC Independence ship is due to arrive in the Danish port of Aarhus. It will deliver 600 pieces of military equipment to the US Army. It is expected that then the weapons will go to Eastern Europe to ensure the planned rotation of US troops as part of NATO’s Operation Atlantic Resolve.

At the same time, on Wednesday, January 11, a large number of tanks and military equipment from the United States have already begun to arrive in the Dutch port of Vlissingen, which will be sent to Poland and Lithuania. At least 1,250 units of military equipment, including M-1 Abrams tanks and Bradley combat vehicles, are to be delivered to the eastern flank of the North Atlantic Alliance.

Earlier, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said that NATO would soon begin to strengthen the eastern flank in accordance with the plan approved at the Madrid summit.