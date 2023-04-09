WP: The US Department of Justice began to investigate the leak of secret Pentagon documents on Ukraine and China

The US Department of Justice has launched an investigation into the leak of secret documents about Ukraine and China, which allegedly appeared on social networks. About it writes The Washington Post (WP).

“The department stated that it was in touch with the Pentagon and launched an investigation,” the publication says.

The journalists of the newspaper studied dozens of documents, which may be photocopies of classified materials dated late February – early March, and relate to intelligence briefings on the situation in the world and assessments of Ukraine’s defensive capabilities, as well as include US analytical reports on China and other countries.

According to a military source of the publication, many of the materials were prepared in the winter for the US Chief of the Joint Staff Mark Milley and other high-ranking Pentagon officials, while many US military with sufficient authority had access to them.

For the first time, secret documents about the conflict in Ukraine were leaked from the Pentagon on April 7. The leaked files, dated early March, also contain information about US and NATO plans to strengthen the Ukrainian army.

On April 8, it became known about the appearance of about a hundred more American classified data on the network. They concern Ukraine, American national security issues in the Middle East and China. It was claimed that this is the second batch of leaked data.

The War Zone wrote that Russian intelligence could get a lot of information about the state of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the intentions of the General Staff due to the recent Pentagon leak.