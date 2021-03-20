The US State Department has become interested in the espionage case in Bulgaria, in the framework of which six people were previously detained. This was stated by the head of the press service of the American Foreign Ministry Ned Price on his page in Twitter…

“We are closely following the investigation in Bulgaria into the alleged Russian spy network. The United States strongly supports Bulgaria’s sovereignty and stands on the side of Bulgaria, opposing these hostile actions on its territory, ”he said.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the audio recordings and video materials presented at the briefing are evidence of the unlawful actions of the detainees. Chief Prosecutor Ivan Geshev noted that the criminal group was uncovered with the help of “the special services of the European Union and the United States.”

On March 19, the Bulgarian prosecutor’s office announced that six employees of the Bulgarian Defense Ministry and military intelligence were detained on suspicion of spying for Russia.

In January, the Bulgarian prosecutor’s office opened pre-trial investigations against two Russian diplomats in an espionage case. It was found that from 2017 to the present, one of them was engaged in espionage activities, collecting information about the electoral process in Bulgaria. It is established that he has diplomatic immunity as the first secretary of the consular section of the Russian embassy in Sofia.

It is noted that the second Russian in the period from October 2018 to the present has been collecting information that constitutes state and official secrets in the field of energy. He then sent her to the headquarters of the Russian intelligence service in Moscow.