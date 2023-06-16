The Mexican team once again provided a match to be forgotten against its counterpart from the United States, in the semifinal game corresponding to the Nations Leaguewhere he fell by a landslide 3-0
Those led by coach Diego Cocca, found themselves surpassed and dominated in the 90 minutes of play, which was the target of hard tackles and attempts at anger, which caused each team to be left with 9 men.
It should be noted that one of the most notable players was the winger Jorge Sánchez, who continues to be called up despite the fact that he has already shown that the tricolor shirt does not look big on him, but huge.
With double of Christian Pulisicwho came out inspired on the pitch at Allegiant Stadium, and one more of Ricardo Pepithe country of the stars and stripes advanced to the grand final of the competition, where they will face the Canadian team, who beat the Panamanian team by a score of 2-0.
After this game, the Mexican team will be facing its similar Hondurasin his debut in the gold Cup of this edition.
will be next sunday june 25 when they meet on the court at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. The game will start at 6:00 p.m. in central Mexico.
After that commitment, they will measure forces against the Haitian selective, at the State Farm Stadium, in Glendale Arizona. To close on Sunday, July 2, against the Qatar team, who is the invited team for this contest.
