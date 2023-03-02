“A vibrant democracy.” This is how Ned Price, a spokesman for the US State Department, described it when he was questioned about the recent response of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to the US federal organization’s statement on the marches against electoral reform in Mexico.

In addition to acknowledging the Mexican political situation, Price described the Aztec country as a “partner that is on the same level as the United States and that makes its own decisions in a sovereign manner.”

The State Department had expressed concern about the independence of the body that regulates elections in Mexico – the National Electoral Institute – something that irritated López Obrador.

“When we talk about Mexico, we do it like when we are asked similar questions about other countries. We talk about the values ​​and principles that are important for democracies,” Price explained at a press conference, when he elaborated on the reasons for the statement on February 27. .

State Department spokesman Ned Price speaks at the State Department in Washington, DC, USA on August 18, 2021. © Andrew Harnik / Reuters

The US spokesman also took advantage of the moment to stress that his country respects the sovereignty of Mexico, but that he cannot fail to stress that “an independent electoral system (…) constitutes one of the pillars of democracy.”

A few statements to defuse tensions

Ned Price’s comments follow up on the initial statement from the State Department regarding the electoral reform promoted by the Mexican president, in addition to the relatively positive assessments of the reaction of the Mexican opposition.

In the statement, the North American institution recognized an “intense debate” in Mexican politics, in addition to stressing the need for an “independent electoral system, with good resources and respect for judicial independence” to achieve a “healthy democracy.”

President López Obrador reacted angrily to the initial statement. In his press conference on February 28, the president described the comments by the US institution as “interference”, in addition to harshly criticizing Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, speaks during a press conference in which he mentioned that he does not want to hand over the rotating presidency of the Pacific Alliance, a regional trading bloc, to Peru because he considers it a “spurious government”, in Hermosillo, Mexico, February 17, 2023. © Presidency of Mexico via Reuters

Separating from his criticism of US President Joe Biden, the Mexican head of state railed against the US government.

“As is the bad habit, they always meddle in matters that do not correspond to them, very contrary to what President Biden thinks, who always talks about an equal footing, but as the song says, custom weighs more or prevails more , the bad habit in this case, than love or respect, “lamented López Obrador

The new statements by the State Department spokesman show a setback in the initial attitude of the US government regarding the political process within Mexico.

with EFE