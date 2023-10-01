The US Administration achieved 45 more days of funding on Saturday, but now must resolve the challenges of maintaining aid to Ukraine and others on immigration with an opposition from the Trumpist wing in the Lower House even more enraged by failing in demands that were leading to the closure of the Government.

With the approval last night of this budget extension in Congress, the urgency now is to maintain aid to Kiev, a commitment of the White House and the Republican majority, at a time when resources begin to run out.

For this there will be setbacks again with the “Freedom Caucus” (Liberty Caucus), close to former President Donald Trump and who kept the financing of federal coffers in suspense until the last moment. One of its members, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, has been the most critical of President Joe Biden for providing emergency funding for the war in Ukraine.

However, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reiterated after the approval of the emergency measure last night the need for support for as long as it is necessary to Ukraine “in the face of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s barbaric” war to promote US national security.

“It is vital that we maintain the economic assistance that has played a key role in enabling Ukraine’s brave resistance,” Yellen added in a statement.

The secretary recalled that allies and partners have intensified their economic commitments for “tens of billions of dollars” and are working together with Ukraine for “effective” management of those funds.

One of the biggest criticisms from Republicans opposed to this aid is that a blank check is being given to Ukraine without verifying the use that is being given to those funds. For his part, Biden told the press today that Democrats reached an agreement with Republicans to move forward with a new aid package for Ukraine, but did not provide details.

“I hope that my friends on the other side – he said, referring to the Republicans – keep their word to support Ukraine. They said they would support Ukraine in a separate vote,” the president stressed.

“We cannot, under any circumstances, allow American support for Ukraine to be discontinued,” he added. The president also expressed his annoyance at the blocks to government financing that put its operations in trouble, considering that “it is not that complicated” to reach agreements.

“It is time to stop governing by crisis,” he said. Biden urged Congress to work “immediately” after signing in the last hours the law that provides allocations for the fiscal year to federal agencies until November 17. However, another of the great obstacles will be the immigration issue.

Democrats will have to continue fighting against the limits that Republicans want to put on asylum programs and cuts to all items except border security. For now, the Congressional Hispanic Caucus applauded that these issues were not included in the emergency measure approved yesterday by both parties, considering that they cannot use “immigrants as political leverage.”

In this regard, the president of the Lower House, Kevin McCarthytold CBS today that while he is committed to helping Ukraine, addressing the crisis at the border is a higher priority.

“Now I support the possibility of ensuring that Ukraine has the weapons it needs, but I strongly support the border first. So we have to find a way to do this together,” he stressed.

Congressman Kevin McCarthy faces other challenges within his party.

The Republican had to give in on Saturday and remove sensitive immigration issues for Democrats from the budget allocation project and thus gain their support to avoid the cessation of government flow.

With bipartisan support in both chambers, a provisional measure presented on Saturday by Republicans and approved yesterday by Congress allows the federal government to be kept open.This departure, however, left McCarthy even more weakened, and the Trumpist congressmen more angry with him.

The divide between moderates and radicals within the Republican Party deepened even with calls to replace McCarthy for abandoning his promise to insist on border security provisions and spending cuts.

“If someone wants to file a motion against me, let them file it (…), there has to be an adult in the room,” McCarthy said Saturday amid tensions. Representative Matt Gaetz is one of the promoters of the dismissal of the president of the Lower House. On Sunday the congressman told CNN that he was going to present a motion in this regard to vote on his permanence in office.

“Speaker McCarthy made a deal with House conservatives in January and has blatantly and repeatedly reneged on that deal ever since,” Gaetz complained.

“This deal he made with Democrats to overcome many of the spending barriers we put in place is the last straw,” he added. McCarthy, for his part, told CBS today that he is “going to survive” and that Gaetz “is more interested in securing television interviews than securing the border.”

