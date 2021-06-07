The drug regulatory agency in the United States, the FDA, has authorized aducanumab on Monday, a controversial experimental drug against Alzheimer’s that costs about 40,000 euros per patient per year and whose effectiveness has been questioned by many experts. Aducanumab, owned by the American multinational Biogen, has been approved through an accelerated procedure, on the condition that the company carry out a new trial to “verify the clinical benefit of the drug,” as explained by the FDA. it’s a statement.

Current Alzheimer’s treatments only attack its symptoms. The last approved drug, memantine, was licensed almost two decades ago. Aducanumab is the first drug to combat the supposed causes of the disease, as highlighted Patrizia cavazzoni, the director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research.

Aducanumab is a monoclonal antibody, based on a molecule obtained from a lucid old man. The drug, which will be marketed under the name Aduhelm, targets beta amyloid proteins, the accumulation of which between brain cells appears to be linked to the cognitive decline and memory loss typical of Alzheimer’s. Three different clinical trials, with a total of about 3,500 patients, showed a reduction in beta amyloid in patients treated with aducanumab, but the results are confusing. One trial with 1,600 people suggested a 23% clinical improvement, while another similar experiment showed no positive effects.

“Once again it is seen that money and politics are above science,” says neuroscientist Jesús Ávila

An independent group of experts convened in November by the FDA itself questioned the drug’s effectiveness. Neurologist David Knopman, a specialist at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester (USA) who participated in the trials, warned on October 30 in a comment sent to the FDA that “contrary to hope that aducanumab will help patients with Alzheimer’s, the evidence shows that it will not offer improvement to any, it will harm some and it will consume enormous resources ”. Aducanumab is administered once a month intravenously and can cause adverse effects, such as brain edema.

The neuroscientist Jesus Avila, from the Severo Ochoa Molecular Biology Center (CSIC-UAM), is also very critical of the FDA’s decision. “Once again it is seen that money and politics are above science. I don’t know if they will heal a lot, but they will surely earn money ”, he says. The multinational Biogen, based in Cambridge (Massachusetts), already announced on March 21, 2019 that it was canceling its trials with aducanumab, after obtaining disappointing results. The company fell 30% on the stock market. Seven weeks later, after re-analyzing its data, Biogen recovered the drug and requested an authorization from the FDA. Its value increased by 40%, more than 14,000 million of euros.

Some groups of relatives of those affected, such as the Alzheimer’s Association of the United States, have in recent months pressured the authorities to approve aducanumab. “While the data from the trials have raised some doubts in the scientific community, this must be balanced against the certainty of what this disease will do to millions of Americans in the absence of treatment.” wrote Joanne Pike, the association’s spokesperson, to the FDA. In the world there are about 35 million people with Alzheimer’s, according to the World Health Organization.

The biochemist Miguel Medina, Deputy Scientific Director of the Center for Networked Biomedical Research on Neurodegenerative Diseases, in Madrid, also expresses surprise at the FDA’s decision. Medina recalls that the US agency’s own committee of experts recommended almost unanimously – eight votes to one – the conduct of a new clinical trial before authorizing the drug. “It is very doubtful that this decision will put an end to the great controversy generated in the scientific community regarding whether sufficient scientific evidence has been presented or whether the FDA has succumbed to the various pressure groups and the urgent need for useful tools to tackle this devastating disease ”, reflects the researcher.

Biogen announced in october that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) is reviewing the application for marketing authorization for aducanumab in the EU. Medina believes that “it will be interesting to see what happens in Europe and if the EMA will follow in the footsteps of the FDA or wait for the results of a new clinical trial, which could take several years.”

