The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized this Monday the emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children and adolescents between 12 and 15 years and thus expanded the scope of immunization to several million more people, another huge step in the already massive coronavirus vaccination campaign in the United States.

The novelty, which determined that the vaccine is at least as effective for that group as it is for adultsIt was highly anticipated, especially by parents who want to send their children to school safely. Until now, the Pfizer was applied to those over 16, while the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson were supplied to those over 18.

Now that it has been approved by the FDA, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will meet to review the decision and make the recommendation of apply it in the coming days in vaccination centers throughout the country. It will be a quick process because in the United States there is no longer any need to take turns and anyone can get vaccinated in pharmacies, supermarkets and even on the beach.

Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said the decision brings us “closer to returning to a sense of normalcy and ending the pandemic.” He assured parents that the agency “Carried out a rigorous review and exhaustive of all available data ”before giving the green light for use in adolescence.

Pfizer had said in March that they had verified that the vaccine was 100% effective in clinical trials in more than 2,000 adolescents and that it had generated a “strong” response in children, even more important than in adults. The side effects were similar to those of the elderly.

Pfizer is also now waiting for the FDA to fully approve the use of the vaccine (not just emergency), for people 16 years and older. This would mean another breakthrough because the federal government could force its application in some sectors that are resistant to using it.

Vaccination of children and adolescents is a key to achieving herd immunity in the population and lowering the level of hospitalizations and infections. Children make up about 20% of the total population of the United States, according to government data. Between 70% and 85% of the population American needs to be vaccinated against Covid to achieve herd immunity, experts say, and some adults may refuse to be vaccinated.

In addition, it will be a great step in the massive vaccination campaign faced by the government of Joe Biden, that has already applied 261 million doses.

The extension to minors will mean a relief to parents in the face of summer activities and also before the start of classes in September. Up to now, most schools have a hybrid class scheme virtual and face-to-face, but it is estimated that vaccination will be required of all from the next cycle.

Soon there may even be news for the little ones. FDA approval for children under 12 years of age could arrive in the second half of this year. Pfizer said it hopes to request authorization for its vaccine for use in young children in September and infants in November.

In late March, Pfizer and BioNTech began a clinical trial to test their vaccine in healthy children ages 6 months to 11 years. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, whose vaccines are licensed for people 18 and older, are also testing their vaccines in younger age groups.

