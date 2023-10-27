Tensions in the Middle East worsen. The United States has launched airstrikes against facilities used by pro-Iran groups in eastern Syria, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has announced. The measure has been taken in response to twenty blows that these groups have dealt with drones and rockets against US military bases in Syria and Iraq in the last ten days.

“The American president (Joe Biden) ordered today’s action to make clear that the United States will not tolerate these types of attacks and that it will defend itself, its personnel and its interests,” Austin said in a harsh statement distributed to late this Thursday.

Senior Pentagon officials have specified that the facilities attacked were weapons and ammunition warehouses near the Syrian city of Abu Kamal, on the border with Iraq. The attacks with precision projectiles launched from F-16 fighters occurred around 4:30 a.m. on Friday in Syria (3:30 a.m. Spanish peninsular time).

These airstrikes are intended to send a strong message to Iran to stop the anti-American activities of the groups it sponsors, but limited enough not to trigger an escalation of violence in the Middle East at a time when tensions are at an all-time high. bright red from the war between Israel and Hamas. “The United States does not seek conflict and has no intention or desire to engage in further hostilities, but these Iranian-backed attacks are unacceptable and must end,” she adds.

The US al-Tanf base in southern Syria, attacked with drones on October 23. Lolita Baldor (AP)

The attacks against American positions, more than fourteen recorded in Iraq and four in Syria, caused the death of an American contractor in Iraq as a result of a heart attack, and left 21 soldiers injured, all of them minor. Furthermore, an American warship, the Meat and, intercepted a launch of rockets and drones in the Red Sea, fired by Houthi militias in Yemen allied with Iran. The Department of Defense had stressed in that case that the ship was not the target of the projectiles, launched in a northerly direction, possibly towards Israel.

The United States believes that these attacks have been carried out by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and related pro-Iran groups in a coordinated manner. The Pentagon estimates that Iran is behind this campaign, which began after Hamas caused more than 1,400 deaths in Israel on October 7 and Washington promised to provide that country with everything it needs to defeat the radical Palestinian militia. Biden himself had issued a harsh warning this Wednesday to Iran, ensuring that his country would respond forcefully to any attack.

In a speech this Thursday at the United Nations General Assembly, the Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian, had warned that if the Israeli offensive in the Strip is not stopped, the United States “will not be free from this fire.” Washington maintains a contingent of 900 soldiers in Syria and 2,500 in Iraq, both with the mission of advising local forces against a possible resurgence of the Islamic Army.

“Iran wants to hide its hand”

“Iran wants to hide its hand and deny its role in these attacks against our forces. We will not let them,” promises the head of the Pentagon. “If attacks by Iran’s allies continue against U.S. forces, we will not hesitate to take additional steps to protect our own.”

Austin assures that the airstrikes “in self-defense” had very specific objectives and were launched solely to “protect and defend US personnel in Iraq and Syria.” These actions “are completely separate from the current conflict between Israel and Hamas, and do not constitute a change in our position in that conflict,” the Secretary of Defense emphasizes.

The United States, he insists, urges all countries and non-state entities – militias – not to “take any steps that could trigger an escalation to a greater conflict” in the Middle East.

Washington fears that its forces could continue to come under increasingly frequent and severe attacks in the region as the conflict between Israel and Hamas drags on and civilian casualties rise in Israeli bombings of the Gaza Strip. . To prevent this type of blow, it has announced the deployment of a modern THAAD (Thermal High Altitude Defense System) anti-aircraft defense system and an unspecified number of Patriot systems. These teams will be located in the Middle East, in places that the Pentagon spokesperson, General Pat Ryder, did not want to specify, without giving more details, although he assures that “it will not be in Israel” where they will be installed.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.