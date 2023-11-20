This Monday, November 20, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin arrived in kyiv by surprise from Poland. The second visit of the American politician since the start of the war between Russia and Ukraine now takes place in a very different context, in which the Republican opposition wants to withdraw economic aid to Ukraine to focus on national issues. However, Austin promised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that US aid will be “long-term.”

They don’t plan to leave them alone. Or at least that is what the US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, promised this Monday, November 20, during a surprise visit to kyiv.

Austin traveled to the Ukrainian capital by train from Poland and took the opportunity to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky at a time when Ukraine has asked the international community to “not forget them.”

“The message I bring you today, Mr. President, is that America is with you and will remain with you for a long time (…) Ukraine’s effort to defeat the Russian invasion is important for the rest of the world and US support will continue in the long term,” Austin assured Zelensky.

“This is a very important signal for Ukraine (…) We count on your support,” Zelensky said, as a sign of gratitude to Congress and the American people in general.

I was honored to meet with President @ZelenskyyUa in Kyiv today to reaffirm the United States' steady support for Ukraine. We, along with our allies and partners, will continue to support Ukraine's urgent battlefield needs and long-term defense requirements.



According to the Pentagon, these talks aim to “strengthen the strategic alliance between the United States and Ukraine to ensure that their armed forces have the combat capabilities they need both to face the winter and to defend the country against future Russian threats.”

But This aid is not so clear internally in the United States. Having provided billions of dollars in aid since the war began in February 2022, Austin’s visit comes at a time when cracks in the US Congress are growing. The reason: Republicans refuse to continue funding this war.

Division in the US Congress

The Republican refusal in Congress to provide more aid is a problem. But, in addition, there is another specter that hovers over the conflict between Russia and Ukraine: the possibility that former President Donald Trump wins the presidential elections in November 2024, which he advocates negotiating and seeking an agreement with Russia.

At the moment, Washington is the largest provider of military aid to kyiv by far, and a reduction in this aid would deal a serious blow to Ukraine and its efforts to recover the occupied regions in the south and east of the country.

Privately, some senior Ukrainian officials have expressed concern that military aid deliveries could become less frequent. And the public coffers of the country at war are greatly affected: its budget for next year has a deficit of more than 40 billion dollars that must be covered.

In October, both Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged House lawmakers to maintain their support for kyiv.

“Without our support, Putin will succeed,” Austin said during a congressional hearing.

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, center left, and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speak during their meeting in Kiev, Ukraine, Monday, Nov. 20, 2023 . AP

But some Republican legislators oppose continuing with aid and are betting on more protectionist national measures, such as those that characterized Donald Trump’s government. A stance that caused the extension of aid to Ukraine to falter and fueled doubts about the scope and sustainability of US support in the coming months. Despite resistance, a new extension to Ukraine was excluded from a budget agreement adopted by Congress last week.

As we speak, Russia now controls almost a fifth of Ukraine. The West sent military aid and kyiv organized a counteroffensive to recapture occupied territory, but it has not made much progress this year.

Till the date, Ukraine has received more than $44 billion from the United States and more than $35 billion from other allies in weapons, ranging from millions in ammunition to air defense systems or European and American battle tanks.

Diversion of attention due to the situation in the Middle East

It’s not just the United States that is rethinking its aid. Other Western allies, such as Poland, have assured that they will stop sending weapons to Ukraine. Among their reasons: they believe that the war with Russia is at a “stalemate” and the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the Middle East – which could escalate into a regional conflict – is taking up much of the attention of the international community.

A position that, according to experts, only leads to one path: victory for Russia.

“If we stop providing aid to Ukraine, it’s not like the stalemate will continue. It’s something much worse. The aid is essential to prevent the Russians from starting to maneuver again to defeat Ukraine. The cost of cutting aid is the victory of Russia and the defeat of Ukraine and NATO,” Fred Kagan, resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute, told the AP agency.

For their part, Ukrainian officials have strongly rejected suggestions that they are in a “stalemate” with Russia, despite their defeats on the ground.

Along these lines, the international community is trying to promote Ukraine’s self-sufficiency. To this end, a joint Ukrainian-US military industry conference will be held in Washington on December 6 and 7, which is expected to boost domestic arms production in Ukraine.

