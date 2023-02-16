Washington does not encourage Kyiv to strike deep into Russian territory. This was announced on February 16 by the coordinator for strategic communications of the National Security Council at the White House, John Kirby.

“As for any possible operations (of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. – Ed.) inside the territory of Russia, we do not encourage this and we do not contribute to this,” Kirby said.

At the same time, he drew attention to the fact that the White House “made this very clear both publicly and in private contacts.”

On February 10, The Times, citing sources, reported that Kyiv was ready to use British long-range missiles to strike at Crimea. A source in the Ukrainian defense ministry confirmed that Kyiv is working on such a scenario. At the moment, negotiations are underway on the number of missiles that the UK is ready to supply to Ukraine, the newspaper added.

On February 8, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in London, where he addressed the British Parliament. He gave the host party a flight helmet – a gift from Ukrainian pilots – and asked to supply fighter jets to Kyiv.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, in turn, replied that the country could transfer fighter jets to Ukraine, but training pilots for them would take a long time. It was noted that London prefers to focus on deliveries to Kyiv, including longer-range missiles and drones.

On February 2, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that if Kyiv received missiles with a range of up to 300 km, he was ready to guarantee that such weapons would not be used to strike Russian territory.

On January 18, US State Department spokesman Ned Price assessed the possibility of Ukrainian attacks on Crimea. He stated that Ukraine can use Western weapons at its own discretion, based on its security concerns. As the representative of the State Department noted, Washington is in constant contact with Kiev, but does not dictate its own rules to it.

Moscow has repeatedly noted that Western countries, by supplying weapons to Ukraine, are only prolonging the conflict and becoming its direct participants. In addition, earlier Kyiv promised not to attack Russian territory, however, as experts pointed out, the Russian Federation and Ukraine have different views on territorial realities. In particular, Kyiv still does not recognize the Russian affiliation of the Crimea, LPR, DPR, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine after the start of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass. The decision on the special operation was made by the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin against the backdrop of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of increased shelling by Ukrainian militants.

