One of the results of the Russian-American summit in Geneva was the opportunity for more productive joint activities of the countries in the field of arms control. This opinion was expressed on June 29 by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

“I think what was the result of this meeting is some opportunities at least for more productive work, for example, on strategic stability, arms control,” he said in an interview with the Italian National Broadcasting Corporation, which was distributed the Department of State…

On the same day, the press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, said that detente or modest constructivism in relations between the United States and Russia could occur only in at least a few months.

On June 28, it became known that US President Joe Biden included in the list of areas of cooperation with Russia the fight against climate change and the issues of non-proliferation of nuclear weapons. At the same time, commenting on the disagreements in the Russian-American dialogue, the American leader announced his intention to give a mirror response to potential “cyberattacks and interference in the United States economy” by Moscow.

On June 16, a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his American counterpart Joe Biden took place in Geneva. Following the talks, the leaders adopted a joint statement on strategic stability, and also agreed to continue consultations on the future of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START-3).

US State Department spokesman Ned Price on June 21 announced the preparation of contacts between Moscow and Washington on arms control. According to him, the parties intend to discuss further steps on nuclear arms control and other strategic topics.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Washington will continue its dialogue with Moscow on strategic stability in the coming weeks. According to her, the implementation of the agreements reached by the presidents of the Russian Federation and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden in Geneva, will be at the level of the heads of the foreign affairs agencies of the countries and below.