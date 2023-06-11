NYT: US believes that it is too early to draw final conclusions on the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

US officials are optimistic about the prospects for a Ukrainian counteroffensive, although they acknowledge that it is too early to make estimates. About it informs New York Times (NYT).

U.S. officials, who have said in recent days that a counteroffensive appears to have begun, said it is too early to make assessments, although they are generally positive about Ukraine’s counteroffensive prospects. It also notes that today Ukraine is trying to show that it can attack anywhere.

“The multilateral offensive, concentrated along the front in the south and east, is a test of the new arsenal of Western tanks and armored vehicles of Ukraine, as well as tens of thousands of newly mobilized soldiers who have been training in Europe for several months, preparing for hostilities. Kyiv, which, as expected in the early stages, is taking losses, needs to show significant progress in its counteroffensive in order to keep the influx of money and weapons from the West, ”the text of the article says.

According to the NYT, the first attacks organized by the Ukrainian army are necessary in order to find weaknesses in the defense of the Russian army. In addition, the authors suggest, this should force Russia to reveal its strategies before the bulk of Ukraine’s forces are committed to combat.

“It is expected that after the start of the Ukrainian counter-offensive, it will become one of the largest military operations in Europe since the Second World War,” the journalists of the publication emphasized.

Earlier, a military expert, retired colonel Andriy Koshkin, said that in the event of a failure of the counteroffensive operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the West will not give up military support for Ukraine, however, it will probably push it to drag out the conflict as long as possible. The West will attempt to maintain the status quo.