Diplomat Freeman: Joe Biden is being asked to raise the stakes in the conflict in Ukraine

US President Joe Biden has not yet made a decision on strikes by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) with Western weapons on Russian territory, although he is under pressure on this issue. Chaz Freeman, former US Ambassador to Saudi Arabia (1989-1992) and visiting fellow at the Watson Institute for International and Public Policy at Brown University, stated this in an interview with Lenta.ru.

“The Joe Biden administration is under pressure from a number of congressmen to raise rates [в конфликте на Украине]“,” he noted, trying to assess the likelihood of whether the American leader of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will allow strikes on Russian territory.

At the same time, Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously repeatedly warned that this decision could lead to a full-scale war between Russia and NATO. However, the American leadership often ignored Moscow’s warnings, the diplomat recalled. In addition, according to Freeman, the United States previously shied away from supplying a number of categories of weapons to Ukraine, but in the end they were supplied when the Ukrainian Armed Forces needed it.

Earlier it became known about Joe Biden’s decision to transfer long-range guided bombs (Joint Standoff Weapon – JSOW) to Ukraine. With their help, the Ukrainian Armed Forces will be able to carry out strikes within the range of Ukrainian aviation.