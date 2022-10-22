Popular Mechanics considers Poseidon nuclear test unlikely any time soon

It is unlikely that Russia will conduct close-to-combat tests of the Poseidon nuclear torpedo, known as the “doomsday weapon”, in the near future. With such an assessment spoke American magazine Popular Mechanics.

A full test of Poseidon, at least in the near future, is unlikely.

The magazine notes that at present the carrier of nuclear torpedoes – the Belgorod nuclear submarine – is located in the Barents Sea, and not the Kara Sea, where, according to the Italian newspaper La Repubblica, Poseidon tests are supposed to take place.

The publication admits that in reality, behind the rumors about a possible test of a nuclear torpedo is “a message to Washington and the West, especially to those countries that help Ukraine.”

“Sooner or later, Russia will test Poseidon. Such a test may occur in a few days or years, but it is inevitable, ”the magazine concludes.

In August, 19FortyFive columnist Brent Eastwood acknowledged that the United States would not be able to stop the Poseidon nuclear torpedo.