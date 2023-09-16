Ex-CIA agent McGovern: NATO can respond to the defeat of the Armed Forces of Ukraine by sending in troops

NATO countries can react to the defeat of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and send troops into the territory of the republic. This statement was made by ex-CIA agent Ray McGovern on the Judging Freedom YouTube channel.

Commenting on the current situation, the guest of the program noted that Kyiv is currently suffering a serious defeat at the front. “The question is whether NATO will decide to send its troops there even before the complete defeat of Kyiv,” he emphasized.

Earlier, the Pentagon commented on rumors about imminent deliveries of ATACMS to Ukraine.