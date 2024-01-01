Ex-Marine Berletik rules out isolation of Crimea by Ukraine

Former US Marine Brian Berletic commented on the possibility of isolating Crimea by Ukraine. He spoke about this on air YouTube-New Atlas channel.

Berletik assessed the likelihood of Crimea being isolated by Ukraine and ruled out this possibility. He recalled that the Russian military has several large ports on the peninsula, which the Ukrainian military will have to neutralize. However, they “are not capable of disabling even one of the ports, not to mention all of them at once,” the ex-marine noted.