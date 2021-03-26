US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken assessed the impact of disagreements over the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline on relations with Germany. He gave an interview to the Euronews TV channel, the transcript of the conversation was published on website State Department.

Blinken said that the disagreements between the United States and Germany will not affect relations between the countries as a whole, since Germany is one of the closest allies and partners in the world.

“We work together every day on many issues that have a profound impact on the lives of our citizens, and we work as close partners. The fact that we have a disagreement over Nord Stream 2, and it is real, does not and will not affect the partnership and relations in general, ”he said.

Related materials The pipe does not burn The United States and Europe are hindering the construction of Nord Stream 2. Why doesn’t Russia care about this now?

At the same time, the Secretary of State reiterated that, in the opinion of US President Joe Biden, the project is “a bad deal for Europe”, as well as for Washington itself and for NATO. According to him, the construction of the gas pipeline “undermines the basic principles of the EU in the field of energy security and energy independence.” Also, the project is a “challenge” for Ukraine, Poland and other countries that are “not indifferent” to the United States.

Earlier, Blinken called for a halt to the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, as it is a “bad idea.”

On March 18, Bloomberg, citing sources, reported that the US administration was planning to introduce additional sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. Restrictions may be imposed on the Swiss pipeline operator Nord Stream AG. In addition, an insurance company that works with pipe-laying vessels and “other companies providing support vessels and materials for the project” were also targeted. At the same time, Germany told the United States that it rejects sanctions in connection with the construction.